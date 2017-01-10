Montoya wins Champion of Champions

Montoya had passed on previous invitations to participate in the annual Race of Champions, but when his wife, Connie Freydell-Montoya, suggested he take part in this year's event, he agreed. Montoya won the Champion of Champions against some of the best drivers in the world in a head-to-head format in the 28th annual event held on U.S. soil for the first time at Marlins Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.