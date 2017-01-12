Midgets: Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Christopher Bell took on the Chili Bowl Nationals in his home state of Oklahoma and came away with the Golden Driller trophy on Saturday night for winning the multi-night midget event. "It's just unbelievable," Bell said.
