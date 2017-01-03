Michael McDowell earns first full tim...

Michael McDowell earns first full time NASCAR Cup opportunity with Leavine Family Racing

Read more: AutoWeek

Leavine Family Racing announced on Thursday that it will retain driver Michael McDowell and enter him full-time in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series alongside veteran crew chief Todd Parrott. This is the first time the 32-year-old has been scheduled to compete for a full season, despite having 213 Monster Energy Cup starts on his resume.

