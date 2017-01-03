Michael McDowell earns first full time NASCAR Cup opportunity with Leavine Family Racing
Leavine Family Racing announced on Thursday that it will retain driver Michael McDowell and enter him full-time in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series alongside veteran crew chief Todd Parrott. This is the first time the 32-year-old has been scheduled to compete for a full season, despite having 213 Monster Energy Cup starts on his resume.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Wed
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|Dec 29
|Orange God
|33
|Who's autograph is this?
|Dec 25
|orange God
|3
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC