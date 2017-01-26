Memo Gidley returns to Daytona 3 years after horrific crash
Gidley returned to Daytona International Speedway on Thursday for the first time since his horrific crash in the early hours of the 2014 Rolex 24. The harrowing accident that left the popular driver in a hospital for weeks, in persistent pain from nerve damage, and in rehab for years. Gidley underwent eight operations, including two knee surgeries and a spinal fusion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|daytona 500 - 1 month away!
|Thu
|Cale 11
|1
|Carl Edwards to retire
|Jan 19
|FYI
|13
|exhaust
|Jan 18
|Cale 11
|3
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Danica Blows ... Again
|Jan 14
|Cale 11
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|Jan 10
|Cale 11
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC