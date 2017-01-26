Memo Gidley returns to Daytona 3 year...

Memo Gidley returns to Daytona 3 years after horrific crash

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Gidley returned to Daytona International Speedway on Thursday for the first time since his horrific crash in the early hours of the 2014 Rolex 24. The harrowing accident that left the popular driver in a hospital for weeks, in persistent pain from nerve damage, and in rehab for years. Gidley underwent eight operations, including two knee surgeries and a spinal fusion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
daytona 500 - 1 month away! Thu Cale 11 1
Carl Edwards to retire Jan 19 FYI 13
exhaust Jan 18 Cale 11 3
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Jan 16 gofaster72 1
Danica Blows ... Again Jan 14 Cale 11 1
News Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H... Jan 14 Grogan 1
No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'! Jan 10 Cale 11 3
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,834 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC