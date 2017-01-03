Mazda Prototype team enduring mixed r...

Mazda Prototype team enduring mixed results in the IMSA Roar Before the 24

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

The two IMSA Mazda Prototypes may look a lot like last year's entry, but they are completely new and consequently suffering some growing pains this weekend at the Roar Before the 24 at Daytona International Speedway. A suspension issue sidelined one of the cars on Friday, necessitating an overnight fix of a component for both Mazdas and the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Fri MrTinkertrain24 3
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) Fri mike 2
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Jan 2 Orange God 12
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... Jan 1 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra... Dec 31 MrTinkertrain24 1
Does Jimmie get to 8? Dec 29 Orange God 33
Who's autograph is this? Dec 25 orange God 3
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,391 • Total comments across all topics: 277,748,207

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC