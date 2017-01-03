Mazda Prototype team enduring mixed results in the IMSA Roar Before the 24
The two IMSA Mazda Prototypes may look a lot like last year's entry, but they are completely new and consequently suffering some growing pains this weekend at the Roar Before the 24 at Daytona International Speedway. A suspension issue sidelined one of the cars on Friday, necessitating an overnight fix of a component for both Mazdas and the No.
