Many moving parts to watch as NASCAR season nears
Amid all the talk about the new points system as drivers met the media Tuesday and Wednesday, Joey Logano talked about something that could have just as big an impact on the championship: "The aero changes for this year ... have been lost in the shuffle of all this," Logano said. "That will be a big deal."
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|daytona 500 - 1 month away!
|Thu
|Cale 11
|1
|Carl Edwards to retire
|Jan 19
|FYI
|13
|exhaust
|Jan 18
|Cale 11
|3
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Danica Blows ... Again
|Jan 14
|Cale 11
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|Jan 10
|Cale 11
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC