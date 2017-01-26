Many moving parts to watch as NASCAR ...

Many moving parts to watch as NASCAR season nears

2 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

Amid all the talk about the new points system as drivers met the media Tuesday and Wednesday, Joey Logano talked about something that could have just as big an impact on the championship: "The aero changes for this year ... have been lost in the shuffle of all this," Logano said. "That will be a big deal."

