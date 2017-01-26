Lubbock dentist leaves message of hop...

Lubbock dentist leaves message of hope with $450 tip for DC waitress

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Word of a $450 tip left for a Washington, DC waitress has spread far beyond the restaurant walls since the receipt was posted to social media. That generosity spread to the East Coast from the South Plains, when Lubbock dentist Jason White not only opened up his wallet, but his heart.

