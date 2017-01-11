LTi Printing 200 Official Name Of NAS...

LTi Printing 200 Official Name Of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series At MIS

2 hrs ago

Michigan International Speedway continues to partner with Michigan companies. The track announced the official name for the truck race on Aug. 12 will be called the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LTi Printing 200.

