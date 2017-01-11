LTi Printing 200 Official Name Of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series At MIS
Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017! Michigan International Speedway continues to partner with Michigan companies. The track announced the official name for the truck race on Aug. 12 will be called the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LTi Printing 200.
