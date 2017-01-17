Larry Wight finishes 13th out of 365 competitors at Chili Bowl
Five nights of indoor Midget racing at the 31st Annual Chili Bowl in Tulsa, Okla., wrapped up on early Sunday morning with the running of the 55 lap A-Main. Twenty-five of the best Midget racers in the country took the green flag and when it was over Oklahoma's Christopher Bell stood in victory lane, picking up the biggest win of his career.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Edwards to retire
|5 hr
|I know dats right
|12
|exhaust
|8 hr
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|23 hr
|gofaster72
|1
|Danica Blows ... Again
|Jan 14
|Cale 11
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|Jan 10
|Cale 11
|3
|Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect
|Jan 10
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
