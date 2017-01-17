Larry Wight finishes 13th out of 365 competitors at Chili Bowl

Five nights of indoor Midget racing at the 31st Annual Chili Bowl in Tulsa, Okla., wrapped up on early Sunday morning with the running of the 55 lap A-Main. Twenty-five of the best Midget racers in the country took the green flag and when it was over Oklahoma's Christopher Bell stood in victory lane, picking up the biggest win of his career.

