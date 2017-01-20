Lady Antebellum to perform pre-race concert at Daytona 500

The trio of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood will take the stage at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 26, entertaining thousands on hand for "The Great American Race." Lady Antebellum has played Daytona before, first prior to the Coke Zero 400 in 2008 and most recently at last year's inaugural Country 500 music festival.

