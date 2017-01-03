Kevin Harvick expands his Nascar TV role for 2017
Kevin Harvick plans to get some extra practice in this season on what he hopes will be his post-racing career. Fox Sports announced Wednesday that Harvick, the 2014 champion of what is now the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, will serve as a race analyst for eight NASCAR events in 2017 on Fox, beginning with the Feb. 25 Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.
