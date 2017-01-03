JGL Racing Continues Growth In Prepar...

JGL Racing Continues Growth In Preparation for 2017 NASCAR Season

Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017! JGL Racing completed a successful 2016 season by narrowly missing the inaugural NASCAR XFINITY Series Chase by one spot and showcasing a group of Rising Stars with its unique Young Guns program. The Denver, North Carolina based team will continue with its growth process as it eyes an even more successful 2017 campaign with its long term goal of being the top independent team in the XFINITY Series.

