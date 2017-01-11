Jake Owen To Get Youth Baseball Park Named After Him Thanks to NASCAR Champ, Kevin Harvick
The Florida native released his fifth studio album, American Love , which hit the top spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, he saw his single "American Country Love Song," go to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and he found out that his friend, NASCAR Champion, Kevin Harvick would be naming a baseball park after him.
