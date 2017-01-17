IndyCar drivers eager to keep momentum as season nears

Alexander Rossi celebrates as he came to a stop in the fourth turn after running out of fuel after winning the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis on May 29, 2016. IndyCar Series driver James Hinchcliffe responds to a question during IndyCar Series annual media day Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.