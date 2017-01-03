How a (mostly) James Corden-less 'Carpool Karaoke' series will work
"Carpool Karaoke," the "Late Late Show with James Corden" bit turned monster viral hit and now an upcoming half-hour show for Apple Music, will feature a rotating celebrity pairings, from John Legend driving Alicia Keys to Billy Eichner taking a spin with Metallica. The 16-episode show will feature rotating hosts and more out-of-car action than Corden's bit, he and his fellow producers tells TV critics gathered in Pasadena for the winter press tour.
