How a (mostly) James Corden-less 'Car...

How a (mostly) James Corden-less 'Carpool Karaoke' series will work

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

"Carpool Karaoke," the "Late Late Show with James Corden" bit turned monster viral hit and now an upcoming half-hour show for Apple Music, will feature a rotating celebrity pairings, from John Legend driving Alicia Keys to Billy Eichner taking a spin with Metallica. The 16-episode show will feature rotating hosts and more out-of-car action than Corden's bit, he and his fellow producers tells TV critics gathered in Pasadena for the winter press tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect 1 hr WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'! 21 hr Cale 11 1
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Jan 6 MrTinkertrain24 3
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) Jan 6 mike 2
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Jan 2 Orange God 12
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... Jan 1 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra... Dec 31 MrTinkertrain24 1
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,470 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,503

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC