Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured a...

Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR Hall of Famea s Glory Road

Historically an unlucky color for drivers, the green No. 33 Skoal Oldsmobile Cutlass accompanied "Handsome" Harry Gant to Victory Lane 18 times.

Historically an unlucky color for drivers, the green No. 33 Skoal Oldsmobile Cutlass accompanied "Handsome" Harry Gant to Victory Lane 18 times.

Grogan

Since: Apr 07

1,222

Location hidden
#1 4 hrs ago
Great driver. He would find a lane no one else was driving and win, They didn't call him high groove Harry for nothing.
