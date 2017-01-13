Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR Hall of Famea s Glory Road
Historically an unlucky color for drivers, the green No. 33 Skoal Oldsmobile Cutlass accompanied "Handsome" Harry Gant to Victory Lane 18 times.
#1 4 hrs ago
Great driver. He would find a lane no one else was driving and win, They didn't call him high groove Harry for nothing.
