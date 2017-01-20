Ford launches NASCAR development program, sends Chase Briscoe to Trucks
As if in response to the success of the Toyota driver development pipeline , Ford Performance announced on Thursday its own program spearheaded by Brad Keselowski Racing. The first signee of the program is reigning ARCA Racing Series champion Chase Briscoe whom was immediately assigned to BKR to compete for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship in 2017.
