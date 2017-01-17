Ford finally gets to publicly celebra...

Ford finally gets to publicly celebrate signing SHR

Ford lured Tony Stewart's four-car operation away from Chevrolet early last year in a deal that begins this season. SHR and Ford announced the partnership nearly a year in advance, then had to wait as SHR fulfilled its contract with Chevy through the end of last year.

exhaust 23 hr Cale 11 3
Carl Edwards to retire Tue I know dats right 12
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Jan 16 gofaster72 1
Danica Blows ... Again Jan 14 Cale 11 1
News Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H... Jan 14 Grogan 1
No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'! Jan 10 Cale 11 3
Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect Jan 10 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
