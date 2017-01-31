Female NASCAR racer Danica Patrick is...

Female NASCAR racer Danica Patrick is a good cook too

American Nascar racing star Danica Patrick is as busy off the racetrack as she is on it. Since the end of the 2016 NASCAR season, the 34-year-old speed demon has launched her own new clothing line, Warrior by Danica.

