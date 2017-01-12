F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fans - Villeneuve
Formula 1 took the wrong path when it started listening to the fans in an attempt to improve the show, believes 1997 champion Jacques Villeneuve. The Canadian was especially critical of DRS - introduced to grand prix racing in 2011 as a way to promote overtaking - which he believes has destroyed the art of setting up a pass.
#1 1 hr ago
I agree, the DRS has destroyed racing as it should be. Quite messing around with the trickery stuff and just race.
