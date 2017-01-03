Ex-West Shore racer considers change ...

Ex-West Shore racer considers change of pace for 2017 NASCAR season

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Goldstream Gazette

But for stock car driver Josh Reaume, the challenges he's faced trying to make his mark on the NASCAR XFinity Series the past three seasons have allowed him to gain knowledge of the game and to carefully chart out his future, while leaving the door open for breaks that may come along. During a conversation with the Gazette while home visiting his family in Highlands for Christmas, Reaume talked about his life and career goals and the harsh realities of competing against big-money NASCAR teams when your equipment pales in comparison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldstream Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Wed MrTinkertrain24 1
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Jan 2 Orange God 12
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... Jan 1 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra... Dec 31 MrTinkertrain24 1
Does Jimmie get to 8? Dec 29 Orange God 33
Who's autograph is this? Dec 25 orange God 3
News Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in... Dec 25 Orange God 3
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,958 • Total comments across all topics: 277,665,146

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC