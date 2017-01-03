Ex-West Shore racer considers change of pace for 2017 NASCAR season
But for stock car driver Josh Reaume, the challenges he's faced trying to make his mark on the NASCAR XFinity Series the past three seasons have allowed him to gain knowledge of the game and to carefully chart out his future, while leaving the door open for breaks that may come along. During a conversation with the Gazette while home visiting his family in Highlands for Christmas, Reaume talked about his life and career goals and the harsh realities of competing against big-money NASCAR teams when your equipment pales in comparison.
