DragonSpeed ends Roar Before The 24 on top
Ben Hanley set the quickest time at the Roar Before the 24, lapping the Daytona International Speedway road course in DragonSpeed's Oreca-Gibson a mere 0.02sec faster than the fastest Mazda. In the final pre-season test prior to the 55th Rolex 24 at Daytona, Hanley reeled off a 1min38.343sec in the Oreca 07 Gibson to go quickest in the three-day test.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect
|14 min
|Cale 11
|1
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Fri
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Fri
|mike
|2
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|Dec 29
|Orange God
|33
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC