DragonSpeed ends Roar Before The 24 on top

Ben Hanley set the quickest time at the Roar Before the 24, lapping the Daytona International Speedway road course in DragonSpeed's Oreca-Gibson a mere 0.02sec faster than the fastest Mazda. In the final pre-season test prior to the 55th Rolex 24 at Daytona, Hanley reeled off a 1min38.343sec in the Oreca 07 Gibson to go quickest in the three-day test.

