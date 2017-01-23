Derek Kraus named to drive for BMR In...

Derek Kraus named to drive for BMR In Nascar K&N Pro Series

Bill McAnally Racing has announced Wisconsin teenager Derek Kraus will compete for both the champion and rookie of the year in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series for 2017. The 15-year-old from Stratford, Wisconsin will contend for the Rookie of the Year Award and overall title as he runs the full schedule in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, while also competing in select events in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East.

