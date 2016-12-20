Daytona's restored Streamline Hotel s...

Daytona's restored Streamline Hotel set to debut on April 1

DAYTONA BEACH After more than 2-1/2 years of renovation and several delays, the historic Streamline Hotel is now expected celebrate its grand opening on April 1. That would be plenty of time for racing fans in town for the 2017 Coke Zero 400 to plan a visit to the 1940s art deco hotel at 140 S. Atlantic Ave., a motorsports landmark for hosting rooftop meetings in 1947 that led to the creation of NASCAR. "It's going to be the jewel of Daytona," owner Eddie Hennessy said.

