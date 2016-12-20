Daytona's restored Streamline Hotel set to debut on April 1
DAYTONA BEACH After more than 2-1/2 years of renovation and several delays, the historic Streamline Hotel is now expected celebrate its grand opening on April 1. That would be plenty of time for racing fans in town for the 2017 Coke Zero 400 to plan a visit to the 1940s art deco hotel at 140 S. Atlantic Ave., a motorsports landmark for hosting rooftop meetings in 1947 that led to the creation of NASCAR. "It's going to be the jewel of Daytona," owner Eddie Hennessy said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|18 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|21 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|6
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|Dec 29
|Orange God
|33
|Who's autograph is this?
|Dec 25
|orange God
|3
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|10
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|6
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC