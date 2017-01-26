Daytona 24 Hours: Hr15 - Rain refuses to let up, forcing more yellows
During the 12th full-course-yellow of the race for a stranded PC, the overall leaders made their way down pit road for another set of stops. Marc Goossens is now behind the wheel of the Visit Florida Racing Riley, second to Jordan Taylor in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s greatest rival. (Oct '06)
|Sat
|Paul
|49
|daytona 500 - 1 month away!
|Jan 26
|Cale 11
|1
|Carl Edwards to retire
|Jan 19
|FYI
|13
|exhaust
|Jan 18
|Cale 11
|3
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Danica Blows ... Again
|Jan 14
|Cale 11
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC