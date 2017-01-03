Dale Earnhardt Jr. interrupts honeymo...

Dale Earnhardt Jr. interrupts honeymoon to say Redskins should sign Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins walks off the field after the Redskins lost to the Giants on Sunday. NASCAR driver and Redskins super fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. married his longtime girlfriend, Amy Reimann, in North Carolina on New Year's Eve and watched his favorite football team throw away its playoff hopes in a loss to the Giants the following day.

