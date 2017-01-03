Dale Earnhardt Jr. interrupts honeymoon to say Redskins should sign Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins walks off the field after the Redskins lost to the Giants on Sunday. NASCAR driver and Redskins super fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. married his longtime girlfriend, Amy Reimann, in North Carolina on New Year's Eve and watched his favorite football team throw away its playoff hopes in a loss to the Giants the following day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|21 hr
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Sun
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|Dec 29
|Orange God
|33
|Who's autograph is this?
|Dec 25
|orange God
|3
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|10
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC