Dale Earnhardt Jr., Amy Reimann Wedding: Attendees, Photos, Location, Details
NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. wed longtime girlfriend Amy Reimann in a ceremony at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina, According to ESPN.com's Bob Pockrass , Childress Vineyards is owned by NASCAR team owner Richard Childress, who was the car owner for Junior's father, Dale Earnhardt, for many years. @dalejr and I are beginning 2017 as Mr. & Mrs.! Thank you for loving me and making me your wife.
