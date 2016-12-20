Dale Earnhardt Jr., Amy Reimann Weddi...

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Amy Reimann Wedding: Attendees, Photos, Location, Details

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BleacherReport

NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. wed longtime girlfriend Amy Reimann in a ceremony at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina, According to ESPN.com's Bob Pockrass , Childress Vineyards is owned by NASCAR team owner Richard Childress, who was the car owner for Junior's father, Dale Earnhardt, for many years. @dalejr and I are beginning 2017 as Mr. & Mrs.! Thank you for loving me and making me your wife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... 18 hr Orange God 10
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... 21 hr WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra... Sat MrTinkertrain24 1
Does Jimmie get to 8? Dec 29 Orange God 33
Who's autograph is this? Dec 25 orange God 3
News Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in... Dec 25 Orange God 3
A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races. Dec 25 Orange God 10
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,917 • Total comments across all topics: 277,530,307

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC