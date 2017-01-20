CoronaMonster launches NASCAR sweepstakes
The Ultimate Kurt Busch Talladega Experience Sweepstakes began Jan. 1 and runs through April 30. Winners will be selected May 6. The grand prize is three nights in Talladega, Ala., that include a meet-and-greet with 27-time NASCAR race winner Busch, a VIP pit box experience and $500 in spending money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Mon
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|Dec 29
|Orange God
|33
|Who's autograph is this?
|Dec 25
|orange God
|3
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|10
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC