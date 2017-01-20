CoronaMonster launches NASCAR sweepstakes

The Ultimate Kurt Busch Talladega Experience Sweepstakes began Jan. 1 and runs through April 30. Winners will be selected May 6. The grand prize is three nights in Talladega, Ala., that include a meet-and-greet with 27-time NASCAR race winner Busch, a VIP pit box experience and $500 in spending money.

