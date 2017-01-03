Circle Sport and The Motorsports Group merge ahead of 2017 NASCAR Cup season
The consolidation of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage continued over the weekend as team owners Joe Falk and Curtis Key announced they would join forces in 2017 to field a single entry for a yet to be named driver. The merged team will be called Circle Sport-TMG and will field a No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect
|13 min
|Cale 11
|1
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Fri
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Fri
|mike
|2
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|Dec 29
|Orange God
|33
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC