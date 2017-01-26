Cindric talks balancing careers in both NASCAR and sports car racing

Despite his recent recruitment by Brad Keselowski Racing as part of Ford's driver development program, Cindric isn't ready to relinquish his extra-curricular activities behind the wheel. This weekend, the 18-year-old high school senior returns to the IMSA ranks for his debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway with 3GT Racing in the Weathertech SportsCar Championship.

