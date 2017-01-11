Chili Bowl Brings Together BA Resident, NASCAR Legend
Drivers and fans took a break from the excitement of the Chili Bowl to "kick-it," for a good cause. Over 200 people met at the Tulsa County Fair Grounds Wednesday to take part in the Kick It for Children's Cancer event - a kickball tournament to raise money for the Jeff Gordon Children's Foundation .
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Edwards to retire
|10 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|Tue
|Cale 11
|3
|Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect
|Tue
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Jan 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
