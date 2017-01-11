Chili Bowl Brings Together BA Residen...

Chili Bowl Brings Together BA Resident, NASCAR Legend

Drivers and fans took a break from the excitement of the Chili Bowl to "kick-it," for a good cause. Over 200 people met at the Tulsa County Fair Grounds Wednesday to take part in the Kick It for Children's Cancer event - a kickball tournament to raise money for the Jeff Gordon Children's Foundation .

