Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Jan. 29: Actress Katharine Ross is 77. Actor Tom Selleck is 72. Singer Bettye LaVette is 71. Actress Ann Jillian is 67. Drummer Louie Perez of Los Lobos is 64. Singer Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band is 64. Talk-show host Oprah Winfrey is 63. Actress Judy Norton Taylor is 59. Guitarist Johnny Spampinato of NRBQ is 58. Drummer David Baynton-Power of ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Edwards to retire
|Jan 19
|FYI
|13
|exhaust
|Jan 18
|Cale 11
|3
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Danica Blows ... Again
|Jan 14
|Cale 11
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|Jan 10
|Cale 11
|3
|Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect
|Jan 10
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC