'Cars 3' star Wilson named Daytona 500 grand marshal
Ka-chow! Owen Wilson is set to lend his voice to one of racing's biggest events, this time as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500. Wilson will give the command to start engines for the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26, becoming the latest celebrity grand marshal for the traditional season opener.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Edwards to retire
|20 hr
|FYI
|13
|exhaust
|Wed
|Cale 11
|3
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Danica Blows ... Again
|Jan 14
|Cale 11
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|Jan 10
|Cale 11
|3
|Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect
|Jan 10
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC