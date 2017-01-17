'Cars 3' star Wilson named Daytona 50...

'Cars 3' star Wilson named Daytona 500 grand marshal

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Ka-chow! Owen Wilson is set to lend his voice to one of racing's biggest events, this time as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500. Wilson will give the command to start engines for the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26, becoming the latest celebrity grand marshal for the traditional season opener.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Edwards to retire 20 hr FYI 13
exhaust Wed Cale 11 3
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Jan 16 gofaster72 1
Danica Blows ... Again Jan 14 Cale 11 1
News Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H... Jan 14 Grogan 1
No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'! Jan 10 Cale 11 3
Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect Jan 10 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,184 • Total comments across all topics: 278,080,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC