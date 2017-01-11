Carl Edwards steps away from NASCAR, avoids 'retirement'
In this Nov. 13, 2010, file photo, Carl Edwards celebrates his win in the WYPALL 200 auto race at Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that NASCAR driver Carl Edwards is retiring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Edwards to retire
|7 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|Tue
|Cale 11
|3
|Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect
|Tue
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Jan 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC