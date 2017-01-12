Carl Edwards' NASCAR retirement catches LVMS test drivers off guard
The 2003 NASCAR Champion Matt Kenseth, left, and the 2015 Daytona 500 winner Joey Logano share laughter after racing a Goodyear tire test at Las Vegas Speedway on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. @bizutesfaye The 2015 Daytona 500 winner Joey Logano talks about his experience after racing a Goodyear tire test at Las Vegas Speedway on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Edwards to retire
|22 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|Tue
|Cale 11
|3
|Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect
|Tue
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Jan 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC