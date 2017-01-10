Carl Edwards' exit could hasten Christopher Bell's NASCAR development
How long do you think it took Christopher Bell to do the math? Carl Edwards' shocking announcement of his abrupt exit from the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota has had a ripple effect that could go far beyond the promotion of Daniel SuA rez to a full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series ride.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Edwards to retire
|Jan 19
|FYI
|13
|exhaust
|Jan 18
|Cale 11
|3
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Danica Blows ... Again
|Jan 14
|Cale 11
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|Jan 10
|Cale 11
|3
|Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect
|Jan 10
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC