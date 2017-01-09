Car and Driver: About That 2018 Corve...

Car and Driver: About That 2018 Corvette ZR1 LaunchHow About Daytona?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Corvettes

With the Corvette Team skipping the 2017 North American International Auto Show for the public debut of the 2018 Corvette ZR1 , speculation is high on both where and when they will decide to make the latest C7 public. We know the car is getting closer to reality based on the various on-going testing we've seen with the "big wing" C7.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Corvettes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect 1 hr WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'! 21 hr Cale 11 1
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Jan 6 MrTinkertrain24 3
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) Jan 6 mike 2
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Jan 2 Orange God 12
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... Jan 1 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra... Dec 31 MrTinkertrain24 1
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,470 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,478

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC