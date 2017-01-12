Brendan Gaughan Mark Beard enter NASC...

Brendan Gaughan Mark Beard enter NASCAR Daytona 500 with Childress support

Read more: AutoWeek

As first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the 41-year-old will enter the Great American Race in a car owned by former Xfinity Series driver and ARCA team owner Mark Beard. The car will be powered by Richard Childress Racing engines and the RCR pit crew that works with Gaughan full-time in Xfinity.

