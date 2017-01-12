Brendan Gaughan Mark Beard enter NASCAR Daytona 500 with Childress support
As first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the 41-year-old will enter the Great American Race in a car owned by former Xfinity Series driver and ARCA team owner Mark Beard. The car will be powered by Richard Childress Racing engines and the RCR pit crew that works with Gaughan full-time in Xfinity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Blows ... Again
|13 hr
|Cale 11
|1
|Carl Edwards to retire
|13 hr
|Cale 11
|8
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|16 hr
|Grogan
|1
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|Jan 10
|Cale 11
|3
|Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect
|Jan 10
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Jan 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC