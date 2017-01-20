Benny Parsons forever remembered as he's inducted into NASCAR Hall
Before the former NASCAR driver and analyst passed away from his battle with lung cancer a decade ago, he made sure to let those closest to him know that he wished to be remembered. A career that included an improbable championship victory in 1973 and more than 280 top-10 finishes is anything but forgettable.
