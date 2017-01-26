Benny Parsons forever remembered as h...

Benny Parsons forever remembered as hea s inducted into NASCAR Hall of Fame

19 hrs ago Read more: Anson Record

Daily Journal Brad Keselowski hugs the late Benny Parsons' wife, Terri, after introducing him at the 2017 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony that was held at the Charlotte Convention Center. Daily Journal Benny Parsons, a former Richmond County resident, was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame this past Friday at the Charlotte Convention Center.

