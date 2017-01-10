'Be yourself' resonates at NASCAR seminar for younger drivers
Before the start of a new season, NASCAR walked its younger drivers through different aspects of the sport during its annual Driver Development Seminar. The 2017 edition was held Friday at the NASCAR Plaza in Charlotte, North Carolina.
