Atlanta Motor Speedway will repave after March NASCAR race One of NASCAR's oldest racing surfaces is about to get a makeover. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hOIbEi Atlanta Motor Speedway said it will repave its 20-year-old asphalt surface following its March 5 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, a decision which will come as a disappointment to those who love watching stock car races on old pavement.

