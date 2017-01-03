Atlanta Motor Speedway will repave af...

Atlanta Motor Speedway will repave after March NASCAR race

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Atlanta Motor Speedway will repave after March NASCAR race One of NASCAR's oldest racing surfaces is about to get a makeover. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hOIbEi Atlanta Motor Speedway said it will repave its 20-year-old asphalt surface following its March 5 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, a decision which will come as a disappointment to those who love watching stock car races on old pavement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Mon Orange God 12
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... Jan 1 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra... Dec 31 MrTinkertrain24 1
Does Jimmie get to 8? Dec 29 Orange God 33
Who's autograph is this? Dec 25 orange God 3
News Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in... Dec 25 Orange God 3
A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races. Dec 25 Orange God 10
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,773 • Total comments across all topics: 277,583,299

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC