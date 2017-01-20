Atlanta Motor Speedway set for repave following 2017 NASCAR weekend
Twenty years after it was last resurfaced, the historic intermediate oval south of downtown Atlanta will be repaved following its annual NASCAR weekend on March 3-5. Work is scheduled to begin late March, with an anticipated completion in mid-April.
