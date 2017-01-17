All-new Ford GT supercar's digital in...

All-new Ford GT supercar's digital instrument display is the dashboard of the future

Like the glass cockpit in airplanes and race cars, the all-new Ford GT features an all-digital instrument display in the car's dashboard that quickly and easily presents information to the driver, based on five special driving modes. The innovative 10-inch wide digital instrument display is far advanced from the original Ford GT, when the cockpit was hardwired with a fixed set of analog gauges, buttons and knobs across the dashboard that had to address almost every situation.

