AJ Foyt Racing makes switch to Chevrolet power for 2017 IndyCar effort
AJ Foyt Racing is trading Honda power for Chevrolet for its ABC Supply Racing team in the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series. "I am looking forward to what will be a new chapter for us that involves returning to an old friend in Chevrolet," said team president Larry Foyt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Edwards to retire
|11 hr
|I know dats right
|12
|exhaust
|14 hr
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Mon
|gofaster72
|1
|Danica Blows ... Again
|Jan 14
|Cale 11
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|Jan 10
|Cale 11
|3
|Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect
|Jan 10
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC