AJ Foyt Racing makes switch to Chevro...

AJ Foyt Racing makes switch to Chevrolet power for 2017 IndyCar effort

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

AJ Foyt Racing is trading Honda power for Chevrolet for its ABC Supply Racing team in the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series. "I am looking forward to what will be a new chapter for us that involves returning to an old friend in Chevrolet," said team president Larry Foyt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Edwards to retire 11 hr I know dats right 12
exhaust 14 hr WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Mon gofaster72 1
Danica Blows ... Again Jan 14 Cale 11 1
News Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H... Jan 14 Grogan 1
No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'! Jan 10 Cale 11 3
Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect Jan 10 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,409 • Total comments across all topics: 278,006,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC