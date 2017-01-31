A Rolex victory gets Taylor brothers the credit they deserve
In this Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, file photo, brothers Ricky Taylor, left, and Jordan Taylor celebrate in Victory Lane after their team won the IMSA 24-hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. They are among the two most underrated drivers in America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|question about new format
|16 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Drivers walking the company line
|23 hr
|Cale 11
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Mon
|FansPharts
|2
|daytona 500 - 1 month away!
|Mon
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|3
|Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s greatest rival. (Oct '06)
|Jan 28
|Paul
|49
|Carl Edwards to retire
|Jan 19
|FYI
|13
|exhaust
|Jan 18
|Cale 11
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC