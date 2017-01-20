2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup preview: Expect more of the same
A word of warning as NASCAR's latest "new era" opens next month at Daytona International Speedway: almost nothing will change from what we saw last year . The same 20 high-powered, well-funded, personnel- and technology-rich teams will dominate, so much so that Gibbs-Furniture Row, Childress, Stewart-Haas, Hendrick, Penske and Ganassi-Sabates likely will win all 36 races.
