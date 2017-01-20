2016 girls cross country Academic All-State awards
All athletes that finish in the top half of the field and have a 3.5 or higher are eligible Click through to find out which teams and players from MLive's newspaper coverage regions made the grade. For a complete statewide list, visit MITCA.org .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|21 hr
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Sun
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|Dec 29
|Orange God
|33
|Who's autograph is this?
|Dec 25
|orange God
|3
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|10
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC