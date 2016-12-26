Year in Review: Top Arizona sports stories of 2016
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|22 hr
|Orange God
|29
|Who's autograph is this?
|Sun
|orange God
|3
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Sun
|Orange God
|3
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|Sun
|Orange God
|10
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Sun
|Orange God
|6
|For the record, I HATE ...
|Sun
|Orange God
|17
|ABC Coverage Sucks (Sep '09)
|Dec 8
|Dog Breath
|7
