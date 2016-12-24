Washington County: the Purge begins?

Washington County: the Purge begins?

21 hrs ago

Newly elected Washington County Judge Joseph Wood - whose name will forever be linked with that of employer Mark Martin, the most cringe-inducing Secretary of State Arkansas has had for many a year, has already begun a purge of long-time county employees.

